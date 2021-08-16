STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 42 lakh Vidya Kanuka kits set for distribution

Jagan to inaugurate Nadu Nedu 2nd phase works in East Godavari today; 1st phase covered 15,715 schools 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A school renovated as part of the government’s Nadu Nedu scheme, in Penamaluru of Krishna district. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

A school renovated as part of the government’s Nadu Nedu scheme, in Penamaluru of Krishna district. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to inaugurate the first phase of Nadu Nedu–Mana Badi and distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School in P Gannavaram of East Godavari on Monday. Second phase works of the scheme will also be launched. 

A Vidya Kanuka kit–comprising three pairs of uniforms, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag–aims at getting the student fully prepared for the new academic year on par with those attending private schools. 

Providing the kits on the opening day of the schools puts an end to the practice of the erratic supply of books and uniforms during the previous governments. Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, 42,32,064 kits will be distributed to the students of government and aided schools across the State at a cost of Rs 731.30 crore.

The first phase of Nadu Nedu-Mana Badi was completed with a cost of Rs 3,699 crore covering 15,715 schools. Under Nadu-Nedu, all government schools would see a major facelift in three phases with a total estimated cost of Rs 16,025 crore. In the second phase, 16,368  government schools will be renovated with Rs 4,535 crore.

The main elements of the revamping include equipping the schools with toilets, drinking water, furniture, green chalk boards, painting the premises, English labs, kitchens and compound wall, and carrying out major and minor repairs and electrification works.

Earlier, the now 51-year-old ZPP High School in P Gannavaram had a rusted hand pump for drinking water, poorly maintained toilets, blocked drains, broken benches and wore a sorry look.Now, the school has undergone a total transformation with its colourful interiors and modern infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs 65,49,486.

The school now has toilets with running water, green chalk boards, tube lights, fans, furniture and other infrastructure. The number of washrooms for girls has been increased to 16. The rusted hand pump was replaced with a RO water plant that provides safe and clean drinking water to the students. An English lab and a kitchen shed for the preparation of midday meals have also been set up in the school.

The refurbished school is securing more admissions. It currently has 28 teachers and 525 students have lunch together every day as part of Jagananna Gorumudha. The school caters to almost 15 villages from six nearby panchayats. As part of the new education policy, 67 students of classes 3, 4 and 5 from D.Gannavaram and D.S.Palem will be joining the school soon.

16,368 schools to get facelift in second phase

  • Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, 42,32,064 kits will be distributed to the students of government and aided schools across the State at a cost of Rs 731.30 crore

  • The first phase of Nadu Nedu-Mana Badi was completed with Rs 3,699 crore and covered 15,715 schools 

  • In the second phase, a total of 16,368 government schools will be renovated at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore

  • All government schools would see a major facelift in three phases of Nadu Nedu-Mana Badi with a total estimated cost of Rs 16,025 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Kanuka kits Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp