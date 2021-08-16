Andhra Pradesh: 42 lakh Vidya Kanuka kits set for distribution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to inaugurate the first phase of Nadu Nedu–Mana Badi and distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School in P Gannavaram of East Godavari on Monday. Second phase works of the scheme will also be launched.

A Vidya Kanuka kit–comprising three pairs of uniforms, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag–aims at getting the student fully prepared for the new academic year on par with those attending private schools.

Providing the kits on the opening day of the schools puts an end to the practice of the erratic supply of books and uniforms during the previous governments. Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, 42,32,064 kits will be distributed to the students of government and aided schools across the State at a cost of Rs 731.30 crore.

The first phase of Nadu Nedu-Mana Badi was completed with a cost of Rs 3,699 crore covering 15,715 schools. Under Nadu-Nedu, all government schools would see a major facelift in three phases with a total estimated cost of Rs 16,025 crore. In the second phase, 16,368 government schools will be renovated with Rs 4,535 crore.

The main elements of the revamping include equipping the schools with toilets, drinking water, furniture, green chalk boards, painting the premises, English labs, kitchens and compound wall, and carrying out major and minor repairs and electrification works.

Earlier, the now 51-year-old ZPP High School in P Gannavaram had a rusted hand pump for drinking water, poorly maintained toilets, blocked drains, broken benches and wore a sorry look.Now, the school has undergone a total transformation with its colourful interiors and modern infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs 65,49,486.

The school now has toilets with running water, green chalk boards, tube lights, fans, furniture and other infrastructure. The number of washrooms for girls has been increased to 16. The rusted hand pump was replaced with a RO water plant that provides safe and clean drinking water to the students. An English lab and a kitchen shed for the preparation of midday meals have also been set up in the school.

The refurbished school is securing more admissions. It currently has 28 teachers and 525 students have lunch together every day as part of Jagananna Gorumudha. The school caters to almost 15 villages from six nearby panchayats. As part of the new education policy, 67 students of classes 3, 4 and 5 from D.Gannavaram and D.S.Palem will be joining the school soon.

16,368 schools to get facelift in second phase