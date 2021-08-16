STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Museum-cum-temple 'Navartnalu Alayam' dedicated to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The facility near Srikalahasti of Chittoor, and dedicated to the CM by local MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, is all set for its inauguration on Monday.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: For the first time, a temple-cum-museum, called Navartnalu Alayam, has been dedicated to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing the Navaratnalu scheme in the state.

It will be formally launched by deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy at a ceremony that will also be attended by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son and Rajampeta MP PV Midhun Reddy. 

Jagananna Housing Colony layout, situated behind the temple, will also be inaugurated on Monday. “Uplifting the people below the poverty line through the Navaratnalu flagship programme is a dream put into action by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has outperformed several CMs with his novel welfare measures that have impacted the lives of over 5.65 crore people,” the MLA said. Experts from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were involved in designing the temple, which has an aina mahal (hall of mirrors), a Navaratnalu temple and a model house under Pedalandariki Illu scheme among other things. 

“My effort as a staunch follower of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is to showcase the welfare measures of the State government in a novel way to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Navaratnalu scheme has positively impacted the lives of many, who revere these schemes with great devotion. Hence, the idea of the temple struck me.” the MLA added. 

