Schools to reopen in Andhra Pradesh today, about 70 lakh students expected to attend classes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Schools for students of class I to X in the State will reopen on Monday, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. About 70 lakh students studying in 61,000 government, private and aided schools in the State are expected to attend classes.

As per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in each class and there is no change in school timings.

Students’ attendance to classes is voluntary and with written consent given by their parents. Students with old and comorbid parents/grandparents at home are advised not to attend school. Students with comorbidities will not be allowed to attend school. Regular physical classes for second year Intermediate students will also commence on Monday.

Though Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said nearly 95 per cent of teachers were vaccinated, teachers’ unions maintained that only 85 per cent of them were administered the first dose of Covid vaccine and 65 per cent of them were given two doses.

Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) president S Ramakrishna said the gap between the first and second doses of vaccine should be reduced to complete vaccination of all teachers at the earliest. Meanwhile, students are eager to attend classes after a ‘long vacation’. A section of students at VMRRMCPS at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada are not able to hold their excitement ever since they came to know that they can go to school from August 16.

Akshaya Krupa, a student, told TNIE that she has faced a lot of problems while attending online classes.

“It is not possible for us to get all our doubts cleared in online classes. I have missed my friends a lot as we haven’t met for several months,” she said.Headmaster K Sekhar Babu said the student strength in the school is 284 and of the total 134 are boys and 150 girls. “None of our students has been infected with Covid. We have taken all measures to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocol for the safety of children,” he said.

However, there seems to be confusion among parents with the Education Minister’s statement that there will be only offline classes and no online classes henceforth. However, SOPs issued for reopening of schools clearly mention that students’ attendance is not compulsory. If so, how students who do not attend classes due to different reasons, will be able to complete their syllabus before the end of academic year.

Even education officials seem to be uncertain about it.

Curfew extended till Aug 21

The State government has extended partial curfew (10 pm to 6 am) till August 21. After reviewing Covid-19 situation in the State, the government took a decision in this regard and issued an order. The Covid regulations issued earlier will continue to be in force till August 21. Any violation of the regulations will be viewed seriously and legal action will be initiated against violators.