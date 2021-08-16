Vizag to host Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN next year

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flag officer commanding-in-chief vice-admiral AB Singh said the Eastern Naval Command will be hosting two major events in Visakhapatnam early next year: the Presidential Fleet Review and MILAN 2022.

Speaking at the ceremonial parade on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations at the ENC’s Command Parade Ground on Sunday, Singh urged the command personnel to prepare for the two mega-events as the State government has assured the command of its full support for the prestigious events.

The vice-admiral took the salute and inspected a 50-member armed guard. The parade was attended by officers and sailors of ships and establishments based at Visakhapatnam. Navy veterans witnessed the parade as special invitees.

The parade concluded with the singing of the national anthem by all present. Naval veterans above 75 years were felicitated to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov’. The commander-in-chief conveyed greetings to all the parading personnel and their families on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the men and women who laid down their lives to secure India’s Independence.

He also thanked all the veterans and acknowledged their contribution and dedication. He urged the new generations to consider the Independence as an achievement that came at a great cost.