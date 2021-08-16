STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag to host Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN next year

The parade was attended by officers and sailors of ships and establishments based at Visakhapatnam.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

I-Day celebrations underway at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters. (Photo | Express)

I-Day celebrations underway at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flag officer commanding-in-chief vice-admiral AB Singh said the Eastern Naval Command will be hosting two major events in Visakhapatnam early next year: the Presidential Fleet Review and MILAN 2022. 

Speaking at the ceremonial parade on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations at the ENC’s Command Parade Ground on Sunday, Singh urged the command personnel to prepare for the two mega-events as the State government has assured the command of its full support for the prestigious events.

The vice-admiral took the salute and inspected a 50-member armed guard. The parade was attended by officers and sailors of ships and establishments based at Visakhapatnam. Navy veterans witnessed the parade as special invitees. 

The parade concluded with the singing of the national anthem by all present. Naval veterans above 75 years were felicitated to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov’. The commander-in-chief conveyed greetings to all the parading personnel and their families on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the men and women who laid down their lives to secure India’s Independence.

He also thanked all the veterans and acknowledged their contribution and dedication. He urged the new generations to consider the Independence as an achievement that came at a great cost. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Presidential Fleet Review MILAN 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp