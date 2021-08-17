STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra man sets wife, daughter on fire, latter dies of 70% burns 

On Saturday, when he demanded money for liquor and his wife refused, he quarrelled with her and tried to hang himself.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident, a man on Sunday poured petrol on his wife and mentally challenged daughter while they were asleep. The police rushed them to Ongole GGH where the daughter succumbed to burn injuries on Monday and the condition of the accused’s wife is said to be critical. 

Kandukur Rural Inspector K Ankamma Rao said K Srinivasa Reddy and Suseela were daily wage labourers. They had a daughter Priyanka (27). Srinivasa Reddy, who is addicted to liquor, frequently quarrelled with his wife when he was refused money to buy liquor. Irked, the accused would beat her and their daughter. Not only this, he also suspected Suseela’s fidelity. 

On Saturday, when he demanded money for liquor and his wife refused, he quarrelled with her and tried to hang himself. Later, in the wee hours of Sunday, he poured petrol on his wife and Priyanka and burned them. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed into their house. Seeing them Srinivasa Reddy fled. 

Kandukur Rural police, when informed, rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to a local government hospital which referred them to Ongole GGH. “We have deployed police search parties to arrest the absconding accused. The Ongole Magistrate has recorded the statements of both the victims. We have booked a case and investigation is on,” SI Ankamma Rao explained. 

