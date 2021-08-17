STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Teachers cheer students as schools reopen

Classes conducted in two phases at schools with room shortage; students’ attendance nominal on Day 1

Students rush to attend their first physical class in months in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/NELLORE: Students started attending physical classes as schools reopened across the State on Monday amid strict Covid-19 protocols. Attendance at many schools was nominal on the first day. With the arrival of students, there were a hustle and bustle at the schools, and classes were conducted in two phases at places where there was a shortage of rooms. Following Covid-appropriate behaviour and thermal screening are mandatory for all the schools. In Vijayawada, 107 municipal, private and aided schools resumed functioning. 

Students were excited to be back on the campus. In some places, teachers welcomed the students by clapping for them. “We are running our school in two shifts: 8 am-11am and 12 pm-3pm. Between 11 am and 12 pm, staff sanitised the classrooms. Fifty per cent of the students attend the physical classes,” said Ch Rajasekhar, principal of a private school.Elaborating further, he said body temperatures of all students and teachers were checked before they were allowed in. Besides, it is mandatory to wear masks and carry sanitiser.

In Visakhapatnam, classes begun in almost all high schools with not more than 20 children seated per room. Strict social distancing rules and all other protocols as mandated by the government were followed on the first day of the academic year. Before the reopening, all classrooms were sanitised with hypochlorous acid. Without thermal screening, masks and sanitiser no one was allowed into school premises. 

Principal of GVMC Primary School, which has close to 160 students, Ch Ramana said both the teaching and non-teaching staff had been vaccinated.  “On Monday, around 60 students were present. We are hoping that more pupils will join in the upcoming week.”  He reiterated that the children’s safety is of utmost importance and that the school campus will be sanitised as many times as possible in a day. 

At KDPM High School, 70 per cent of the students were present on Monday. “We began the classes only after taking parents’ consent,” said principal T Sridevi.“Initially, I was worried if the staff were vaccinated. But the school assured us that every one has received at least one Covid vaccine dose,” said P Sravya, a parent.The number of students who attended the schools in Nellore and Chittoor districts, especially in rural areas, was also minimal. Staff of the schools arranged sanitiser and checked the temperatures of the students before letting them enter the schools. 

