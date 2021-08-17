STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IAS officer Ram Prakash Sisodia appointed special chief secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor

In an order, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das transferred Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Piyush Kumar (1997) and directed him to report to the General Administration Department.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Ram Prakash Sisodia of the 1991 batch has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.He will replace Mukesh Kumar Meena (1998), who has been posted as Secretary (Food Processing) in a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats on Monday.

In an order, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das transferred Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Piyush Kumar (1997) and directed him to report to the General Administration Department. It is expected that Piyush may soon go to Government of India on deputation.IRS officer S Ravi Shankar Narayan has been posted as the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes.

AP Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham (2003) has been given full additional charge of the Commissioner of Appeals post in the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration’s office.M Hari Jawaharlal (2005) has also been given full additional charge as Joint Secretary in the CCLA office, as per the Chief Secretary’s order.

To ensure that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) become the nodal agency for seed distribution to procurement of the final agriculture products, Secretary (Food Processing) and Principal Secretary (Marketing) will work in coordination with Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation), the order issued on Monday read.

