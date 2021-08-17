TTD set to open organic canteen and sell affordable, hygienic food

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To encourage consumption of healthy food, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to open a canteen wherein organic food stuffs would be sold at affordable prices in Tirumala.

The TTD is planing to open a canteen on the lines of SV Canteen in SV Guest House in Tirumala. The administration was instructed to draft a plan for opening a canteen to be run by the TTD on no profit, no loss basis.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner would be cooked in a hygienic kitchen and sold to the pilgrims at the canteen, officials said at a review meeting on Annadanam, catering officials and TTD officials.