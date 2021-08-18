STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: 3 medical oxygen plants in Ongole's RIMS Hospital soon 

It may be noted the Centre has directed the State government to establish oxygen plants in all GGHs of the State.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:19 AM

RIMS Hospital in Ongole

RIMS Hospital in Ongole. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With demand for oxygen peaking during the Covid-19 second wave, About 3,000 LPM capacity medical oxygen generation plants will be constructed in the Ongole GGH (RIMS) soon. While the State government has sanctioned two 1,000 Litre Per Minute (LPM) capacity medical oxygen gas generation plants, the Centre has sanctioned one more 1,000 LPM plant. It may be noted the Centre has directed the State government to establish oxygen plants in all GGHs of the State. 

Of the three plants, construction works of one plant has nearly been completed, while works on two more plants will commence soon. The engineering wing of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) is already working on them. The total expenditure for constructing the three oxygen plants is `4.5 crore.  

The Ongole GGH got sanction orders for the three oxygen generation plants due to the efforts of the Prakasam administration, Ongole MP MS Reddy and Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. “Once the plants are ready, there will be no oxygen supply disruption in the Ongole GGH. These plants will generate medical oxygen from the atmosphere,” GGH Medical Superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu told TNIE on Tuesday. The Ongole GGH already has three liquid oxygen storage tanks with a capacity of 10 KL each. Oxygen for these storage tanks is supplied through tankers from Chennai and Vizag oxygen plants on a daily basis. 

