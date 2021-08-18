Andhra Pradesh village revenue officer held in cheating case 

VIJAYAWADA: Ajit Singh Nagar police have booked a case against Ibrahimpatnam VRO for allegedly cheating a person by promising him to register government land in his name and even collected Rs 1 lakh from him on Monday. Inspector Lakshmi Narayana said the accused was identified as Mohammad Gouse working in Ibrahimpatnam tahsildar office.
