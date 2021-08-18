STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,063 fresh cases, 11 deaths; Chittoor accounts for 211 cases  

The number of recoveries continues to be more than the number of fresh infections of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The number of recoveries continues to be more than the number of fresh infections of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, out of 59,198 samples, 1,063 tested positive, taking the State’s tally to 19,95,669. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday evening, Chittoor district topped the chart with the highest number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The district reported 211 new cases, followed by Nellore with 198 new cases, West Godavari district with 147 new cases, Guntur with 104 new cases and Krishna district with 103 new cases. 

Eight out of 13 districts have reported less than 100 cases each, with Anantapur district reporting the least number of cases (10). Vizianagaram reported 12, Kurnool reported 17 and Kadapa reported 19 new cases. Only these four districts have reported less than 20 cases each.

As many as 1,929 Covid patients were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 19,65,657. With another 11 fatalities reported in the State, the death toll increased to 13,671. Among 11 new fatalities, four were reported in Chittoor, two each in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna and one death in Anantapur district. 

The number of active cases further decreased to 16,341 and no district had more than three thousand active cases. The highest number of active cases (2,962) were reported in East Godavari followed by 2,716 cases in Nellore. Kurnool has the least number of active cases (109).

High TPR in 32 mandals of district: Collector
District Collector M Hari Narayanan said Covid test positivity rate continues to be high in around 32 mandals of the district and that an upward trend in positive cases has been noted in 52 PHC limits. He directed ICDS department to administer vaccines to all the eligible pregnant women to avert Covid third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid Andhra Pradesh covid vaccine Andhra Pradesh test positivity rate ICDS Department
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp