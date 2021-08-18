Andhra Pradesh reports 1,063 fresh cases, 11 deaths; Chittoor accounts for 211 cases  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of recoveries continues to be more than the number of fresh infections of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, out of 59,198 samples, 1,063 tested positive, taking the State’s tally to 19,95,669. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday evening, Chittoor district topped the chart with the highest number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The district reported 211 new cases, followed by Nellore with 198 new cases, West Godavari district with 147 new cases, Guntur with 104 new cases and Krishna district with 103 new cases.

Eight out of 13 districts have reported less than 100 cases each, with Anantapur district reporting the least number of cases (10). Vizianagaram reported 12, Kurnool reported 17 and Kadapa reported 19 new cases. Only these four districts have reported less than 20 cases each.

As many as 1,929 Covid patients were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 19,65,657. With another 11 fatalities reported in the State, the death toll increased to 13,671. Among 11 new fatalities, four were reported in Chittoor, two each in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna and one death in Anantapur district.

The number of active cases further decreased to 16,341 and no district had more than three thousand active cases. The highest number of active cases (2,962) were reported in East Godavari followed by 2,716 cases in Nellore. Kurnool has the least number of active cases (109).

High TPR in 32 mandals of district: Collector

District Collector M Hari Narayanan said Covid test positivity rate continues to be high in around 32 mandals of the district and that an upward trend in positive cases has been noted in 52 PHC limits. He directed ICDS department to administer vaccines to all the eligible pregnant women to avert Covid third wave.