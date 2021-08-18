Andhra's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University announces dates for EAPCET 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada has issued a notification for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)- 2021 (previously called EAMCET). It will be conducted online from August 19 to 25 across the State. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that students seeking admission into engineering streams will take their online test on August 19, 20, 23, 24 & 25. Those aspiring to pursue agriculture and pharmacy courses, will take the test on September 3, 6 & 7.

It has been decided that AP EAPCET-2021 will be conducted through a computer-based test (CBT). In view of infrastructural requirements and the pandemic, the test has been planned in 16 sessions (10 Engineering 6 Agriculture & Pharmacy). The Higher Education department has also declared to provide 100 per cent weightage for admissions into professional courses based on EAPCET marks only, as intermediate examinations were not held.

A total of 2,59,564 candidates have registered for AP EAPCET 2021 examination with a total of 1,75,796 candidates registering for engineering stream and 83,051 for agriculture stream. 717 students opted to take both engineering and agriculture examinations. As many as 1,26,156 female candidates (engineering 70,072 + agriculture 55,686 + both 398) and 1,33,408 male candidates (engineering 1,05,724 + agriculture 27,365 + both 319) registered for AP EAPCET 2021 examination.

A total of 23 candidates applied for scribe and 70 candidates opted for Urdu medium. The test will be conducted at 120 test centres identified in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state. Students who have tested positive for the virus will be prevented from taking the test, so that others are not affected. The government has taken the decision to conduct a special examination to these students. The students having positive results will be accommodated in separate examination sessions for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy streams and after thoroughly scrutinising their health certificates.

The exam will be conducted with a question paper consisting of 160 multiple choice based questions in bilingual languages (English / Telugu) and utmost care was taken to prevent malpractice. Trial tests were uploaded on APSCHE website to apprise students about the computer-based test. Further details are also present on the AP EAMCET website for ready reference. Around 1,000 invigilators, 200 observers, special observers and 120 chief superintendents per session have been allocated for the entrance test.

For the engineering stream, the preliminary key will be released on August 25 and for the Agriculture stream, it will be released on September 7. An opportunity has been given to the candidates to raise objections.

An expert committee called “Key Objections Verification Committee’’ has been constituted for each subject to verify the objections raised by the students on the key placed on the web along. AP EAPCET - 2021 is being conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria.

It has been decided to adopt a normalisation process to eliminate any such variations in difficulty levels of various sessions and ensure that no student gets an advantage /disadvantage due to multiple sessions. The normalisation process will bring all the candidates across sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks in the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks in the difficult session may be increased marginally on the global scale. Normalised marks will justify the candidate while taking into account their performance.

CANDIDATES APPEARING FOR THE TEST

