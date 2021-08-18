Separate records for 3 different series of government orders in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Order Issue Register or GOIR, the portal where GOs were uploaded till recently, was seen empty on Tuesday days after a circular was issued dispensing with the system of generating numbers from GOIR website. On August 15, principal secretary (GAD, Poll) R Mutyala Raju issued a note to the secretaries of all departments stating that the system of generating GO numbers and display of government orders should be done as per the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Office Manual and AP Government Business Rules, as the system in other States and Government of India with regard to GOs/office memoranda must be followed.

In continuation to the note issued on Sunday, the government is learnt to have issued another note on Tuesday instructing the secretariats to maintain three registers for three series of government orders i.e., Ms/Rt/P separately as was done earlier as per the AP Secretariat Manual. Though some GOs were uploaded to GOIR on Monday (August 16), the portal was seen empty a day later. In fact, the practice of uploading the GOs (except confidential orders) online in the GOIR portal was started in 2008 by then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government and the successive governments, including the YSRC’s, followed suit.

However, with litigants using the GOs to hamper the planning of the State government by challenging them in courts, the government is said to have taken the decision not to upload the GOs in the portal.

Though the question of transparency is being raised with the move, a senior official told TNIE that the decision will enable the government to proceed with its planning. “As of now, immediately after GOs are issued, litigants without verifying the real intentions of the government knock the doors of courts challenging the government attributing their own intentions, thereby wasting time,” he said.

SWITCHING TO OLD SYSTEM

Secretaries of all departments have been told that the system of generating GO numbers and display of government orders should be done as per the AP Secretariat Office Manual and AP Govt Business Rules