Union Bank of India in Andhra's Ongole celebrates 75th Independence Day

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The regional office of the Union Bank of India (UBI) celebrated the 75th Independence Day by felicitating several prominent people who rendered yeoman services to public during Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

They include Dr John Richards Lingam (Ongole GGH), Dr Shaik Khader Mastanbi (Civil Asst Surgeon), Pavuluri Srinivasulu Reddy (Ongole GGH ), Sheikh Mohammed Yunis (Md Younis Oxygen Filling Point), Karri Poornachand (Vision Automobiles), along with UBI Bank staff D Venkat, B Srinivasulu Reddy, Anil, Devasena, and Rajesh Khanna with a shawl, flower bouquets and citations.

Speaking on this occasion, the UBI regional head, Ongole, Jawahar praised their services to the public during Covid-19 time. UBI, Ongole, AGMs Chandrasekhar and Siva Kotaiah and others were present.