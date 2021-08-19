STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra student ends life over failed affair, marks

The police booked a case of suspicious death and investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind his suicide.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over poor performance in studies and a failed love affair, a 19-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide at Nandigama town on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday when his parents found him hanging to the ceiling and informed the police.

According to Nandigama police, the deceased identified as Shaikh Abdul Jakriya (19) pursuing engineering course in a private college in Vijayawada, resides with his parents in Netaji Nagar of Nandigama town. The police suspect that Jakriya took the extreme step after he was upset for not clearing semester examinations and also to a failed love affair. 

The police booked a case of suspicious death and investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind his suicide. “From his mobile call records and SMSes, it appears that poor performance in examinations and failed love affair could have driven him to suicide,” investigating officer of the case Ramakrishna said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh student suicides Nandigama engineering student suicides Netaji Nagar Suicide helpline
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp