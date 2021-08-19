Andhra student ends life over failed affair, marks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over poor performance in studies and a failed love affair, a 19-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide at Nandigama town on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday when his parents found him hanging to the ceiling and informed the police.

According to Nandigama police, the deceased identified as Shaikh Abdul Jakriya (19) pursuing engineering course in a private college in Vijayawada, resides with his parents in Netaji Nagar of Nandigama town. The police suspect that Jakriya took the extreme step after he was upset for not clearing semester examinations and also to a failed love affair.

The police booked a case of suspicious death and investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind his suicide. “From his mobile call records and SMSes, it appears that poor performance in examinations and failed love affair could have driven him to suicide,” investigating officer of the case Ramakrishna said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)