Central team inspects Andhra district survey 

The team inspected the cars base station set up at MPDO office at Vijayawada rural as part of the land survey.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman goes about his business at the Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district

A fisherman goes about his business at the Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district. (File photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A central team has toured Krishna district to take stock of progress of the survey conducted by the Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA). The team on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, inspected the cars base station set up at MPDO office at Vijayawada rural as part of the land survey. Panchayati Raj Ministry joint secretary Alok Prem Nagar, SVAMITVA chairperson and Lt Gen (Retd) Girish Kumar, Survey and Settlements commissioner S Jain and Vijayawada Sub-Collector GS Sai Praveen Chand accompanied the team. 

The officials told the team 10 car base stations were set up across the State, which function round-the-clock. Besides, they also informed about the YS Jagananna Saswatha Buhakku and survey taken under Buraksha. GPS has been installed at the base station and the receivers are running and software receivers running on the server controls, downloading data files systematically, the officials added.
 

