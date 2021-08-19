Guntur cop corners the murder accused after a hot chase, felicitated 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Head constable Mohammed Rafi attached to Muppalla police station was felicitated by Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, for risking his life in nabbing 19-year-old Sasi Krishna, accused in the murder of engineering girl N Ramyasri on August 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafi explained how the accused was nabbed. The cop chased and cornered Sasi Krishna before the latter was apprehended. After tracking mobile signals of the accused near his native village Mulakaluru, the police passed on the information to Muppalla and Narasaraopet police stations.

Around 4:30 pm, he along with another head constable and a constable started surveying the main roads in disguise where the accused might have passed through. When Rafi was on the outskirts of Mulakaluru, an informer who is a native of the village, whom the cop had alerted priorly, told him that he saw Sasi Krishna going on a bike. He told the cop that he was following the accused and asked him to reach the place immediately.

“I rushed to the spot on my two-wheeler and chased him on my bike. At 5:30 pm on the way to Pamidipadu village, I overtook him and try to catch hold of him. The accused abandoned the bike on the road and ran into a stream adjacent to the road.

Though I followed him, he escaped into agriculture fields. I lost my footwear in the water, but I kept running after him. After a while, the accused whipped out a knife and tried to threaten me. But I continued to chase him. At the same time, I alerted both Narasaraopet urban and rural police and continued to inform them of my location,” the cop said.

After a chase of 50 minutes, Narasaraopet rural and urban police reached the spot around 6:20 pm and apprehended him. Sasi Krishna slit his throat and wrists and attempted suicide. The police shifted him to hospital for treatment.

“Though the path was covered with mud and thorns, I tried my level best not to let him out of my sight. I should not miss him till the police team reached the place. It was the only thought that kept me going,” Rafi explained. SP Vishal lauded the work ethics of Rafi and said his determination should be inspirational to the entire department. The SP also presented a cash reward of Rs 3,000 and an appreciation certificate to Rafi.