Navaneetha Seva trial run at Tirumala from August 25

TIRUMALA: Before launching ‘Navaneetha Seva’ on August 30 marking Gokulashtami, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to conduct its trial run from August 25 to 30, involving employees of Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm.

As part of the trial run of the new seva, the employees will draw milk from desi cows, churn curd and produce ghee with butter in a traditional manner at SV Goshala and take the dairy products in a procession to Sri Venkateswara temple to offer Naivedyam to the Lord.

By making special efforts, the TTD had brought 25 Gir cows from Gujarat and they are now housed at Goshala. Only women will be allowed to draw milk from the cows, churn curd in a traditional manner and make ghee with butter.

Specially made clay pots and decorated with Gujarati traditional designs will be used for carrying milk, butter and ghee to the temple. After the successful conduct of the trial run, other women will be allowed to take part in Navaneetha Seva. Goshala is being cleansed with Gomayam and the entire premises is being decorated for the event.

Specially made ‘Kavvams’ will be used to churn curd. The TTD has also planned to rope in flutists and other musicians in the conduct of ritual. Desi cows are expected to yield more milk due to playing of music on the Goshala premises. Musicians will also accompany the women participating in Navaneetha Seva from the Goshala to the temple.

For preparation of Naivedyam to the Lord, 30 kg of cow ghee is required everyday and to prepare it 1,200 litres of milk is needed. About 300 desi cows, including seven indigenous and three local breeds, will be kept in Tirumala for the conduct of Navaneetha Seva, the TTD officials said.