Tata Steel rumour around Vizag steel plant acquisition is Centre’s diversionary tactics: Panel 

President of the recognised union of the steel plant J Ayodhya Ram said they were holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to decide the future course of action.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sparks continue to fly over Tata Steel’s statement that it is interested in acquiring RINL and that it has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for the same. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee chairman and CITU State president Ch Narasinga Rao alleged that it was a conspiracy by the BJP government at the Centre to weaken their agitation. “Even before appointment of legal and transaction advisors for assessing the value of the plant, how can Tata Steel file the EoI. It is nothing but a diversionary tactic,” he alleged. 

President of the recognised union of the steel plant J Ayodhya Ram said they were holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to decide the future course of action. He said they want the Vizag steel plant to continue in the public sector.“Policies of all private companies are the same. Once it is sold to a private company, they will not implement reservations in recruitment and promotion,” Rao maintained.  

He also alleged that Tatas had never allowed a trade union movement and even disrupted the meeting addressed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on March 17 in 1947. Tata Steel removed many benefits that are implemented in public sector industries. “Once Tatas take over the plant, the workers’ hardships will be unimaginable and innumerable,” Narasinga Rao warned and said they will oppose the takeover of the steel plant by any private player.

Ayodhya Ram said the steel plant was a golden goose and capitalists wanted to grab it. He said they will not allow anyone whether it is Ambani, Adani, Tata, ArcelorMittal or Reliance as they are all one and the same. If they are really interested, they can set up a new steel plant in AP, he suggested. “The VSP is a national asset and under no circumstances we will let the plant go into private people’s hands,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has decided to stage a protest at the steel plant hilltop guest house where Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will stay during his visit to Medtech Zone on Thursday. 

