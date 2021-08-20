17-year-old girl gangraped in Andhra's Rajupalem 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in Rajupalem mandal on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. According to the police, the girl came to the Rajupalem village to attend her grandparent’s funeral.

On Wednesday, two men lured her into a vacant house, gangraped her and fled the scene. Later, her parents and relatives found her injured and took her to a nearby hospital, which referred her to Guntur GGH. On Thursday, her parents filed a complaint with Rajupalem police station. The police are probing to identify the accused.