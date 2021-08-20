21-year-old woman set ablaze by fiance in Vizianagaram district, suffers 60 percent burns

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze by her fiance in Chowduwada of Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district late on Thursday night. She suffered 60 percent burns. Her sister and nephew too suffered burns while trying to rescue her. The accused who fled the spot after the deed was later arrested on the outskirts of Vizianagaram.

The victims were identified as Gali Ramulamma, her sister Sundaramma alias Santhoshi and her nephew Aravind (5). All three were being treated at Maharajah District Hospital in Vizianagaram and her condition is reported to be serious.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure better treatment for the victims after being briefed. He asked Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to supervise her treatment. He directed the police department to initiate stringent action against the accused. Following the directions of the Chief Minister, Botha Satyanarayana, deputy chief minister (tribal welfare) Pamula Pushpa Srivani and other officials visited the victim at the hospital.

According to police, Alla Rambabu of Naruva village in Ranastalam mandal of Srikakulam district, who was working as a minivan driver, had been residing at his uncle’s house at Chowduvada for some time. He was in love with Ramulamma of the same village for the past two years.

Both the families were searching for an auspicious day for the marriage, this month. A few days ago, suspecting that Ramulamma was speaking with another person over the phone, Rambabu started quarreling with her. Fearing for her future, Ramulamma’s family members cancelled the marriage proposal.

Miffed by the development, Rambabu and developed a grudge against Ramulamma. Late on Thursday night, he came to Ramulamma’s house, poured petrol on her as she was sleeping and set her ablaze.

When Ramulamma woke up and found herself engulfed in flames, she cried for help. Her sister Sundaramma and nephew Aravind tried to rescue her but also suffered burns in the process. By that time, others also rushed to their rescue and put out the fire.

An SoS alert was sent through the Disha app and police rushed to the spot and shifted Ramulamma and the other two in an ambulance to Maharaja District Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Deepika M Patil said, "We received an SoS request from Chowduvada village which is 25 km from the Disha police station at 3:07 am on Friday. Beat constables Damodar and Satyanarayana reached the spot within 21 minutes and shifted the victim to the nearest CHC first before shifting her to the district hospital for better treatment. As of now, her condition is stable. Pusapatirega SI has arrested the accused on the outskirts of the Vizianagaram city and investigation is on.” After completing a detailed inquiry, a charge sheet will be filed with all evidence within seven days, she added.

Deputy CM Puspha Srivani, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, District Collector A.Suryakumari and SP Deepika M Patil visited the victim at the district hospital and interacted with her. They assured justice to her family members.