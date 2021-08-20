STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Medical College rewarded for administrative excellence

The certificate was awarded by HYM International Certifications Private Ltd for administrative excellence and good practices adopted by Andhra Medical College.

AMC principal PV Sudhakar receiving ISO certification from district collector.

AMC principal PV Sudhakar receiving ISO certification from district collector. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

The organisation, represented by A. Sivayya, presented the certificate to principal of AMC Dr PV Sudhakar in the presence of district collector A. Mallikarjuna on Thursday. The collector congratulated the principal and the faculty for achieving high standards.

Dr Sudhakar told TNIE the certification was given based on administrative reforms and good practices in administration and initiatives in research activities taken up by the college. He said they applied for the certification three months ago and representatives of the organisation conducted a confidential survey and collected data and feedback of students and staff of the college with regard to functioning of the college administration.

He said the team recommended the ISO certification to AMC. He said the government hospital for mental care was given the certification four months ago. He said the certification will help the institution in securing NAAC accreditation.

