Andhra Medical College rewarded for administrative excellence

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam has attained the unique distinction of being the only government medical college in both the Telugu speaking states to be bestowed with ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certificate was awarded by HYM International Certifications Private Ltd for administrative excellence and good practices adopted by Andhra Medical College.

The organisation, represented by A. Sivayya, presented the certificate to principal of AMC Dr PV Sudhakar in the presence of district collector A. Mallikarjuna on Thursday. The collector congratulated the principal and the faculty for achieving high standards.

Dr Sudhakar told TNIE the certification was given based on administrative reforms and good practices in administration and initiatives in research activities taken up by the college. He said they applied for the certification three months ago and representatives of the organisation conducted a confidential survey and collected data and feedback of students and staff of the college with regard to functioning of the college administration.

He said the team recommended the ISO certification to AMC. He said the government hospital for mental care was given the certification four months ago. He said the certification will help the institution in securing NAAC accreditation.