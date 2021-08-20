STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to launch Bharat Darshan to revive tourism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Minister G Kishan Reddy said that his ministry will work with the state government to develop the ASI sites in Andhra Pradesh with public and private partnership and CSR funds.

Published: 20th August 2021 07:31 AM

G Kishan Reddy takes charge as the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | Express photo, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that his ministry would work with the state government for development and strengthening of the 126 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) centres in Andhra Pradesh. He also added that the Union government would soon launch ‘Bharat Darshan’ (Dekho Apna Desh) to promote tourism, which remains severely affected due to the pandemic.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Union minister said that Ramappa temple in Warangal recently made it to the list of UNESCO’s world heritage list and added that it was the first structure in AP and Telangana to have received the distinction. Kishan Reddy said that his ministry will work with the state government to develop the ASI sites in AP with public and private partnership and CSR funds. He recalled that an agreement was inked with a private firm recently for the development of Gandikota fort in Kadapa. 

He further said, “Once COVID-19 subsides, we plan to take up promotion of tourism within the country from January 1 as a part of Bharat Darshan.” Earlier in the day in a press meet in Tirupati, the Union minister said, “Under Dekho Apni Desh, we will appeal to the people to visit at least 15 tourist place in the calendar year of 2022 to promote tourism.”

Minor injury 
Union minister G Kishan Reddy suffered a minor injury to his head when a car door hit him accidentally while leaving for Kanaka Durga temple after the party meeting in Vijayawada. He was given first aid. 

