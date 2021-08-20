Four students of Guntur high school test Covid positive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four students of a high school at Yajali village in Karlapalem mandal tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. This is the first instance of students testing positive for Covid-19 after reopening schools in the State on August 16.

As part of the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government for the functioning of schools, the health and education departments have taken up random Covid testing. On Wednesday, 240 students attended the school. Of the total 240, about 100 students were randomly tested. One eighth and three seventh class students tested positive. Headmistress Ramadevi told TNIE that the students who tested positive, did not attend classes on Thursday.

“We conveyed the test results to their parents and asked them to keep the children in home isolation. We also conducted tests on teachers who took classes for seventh and eighth students on Wednesday. About 60 students of both the classes were also tested. We announced a holiday for the school soon after getting the test results and sent students home,” she said.

On the instructions of DEO Ganga Bhavani, all the students of seventh and eighth classes have been asked to be in home isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Ramadevi added that they have been following Covid-19 protocol strictly to ensure the safety of students.