Vizag Steel Plant corporate entity RINL achieves energy saving targets

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has secured the highest number of energy saving certificates in the iron and steel sector in India, it said. It complied PAT (perform, achieve and trade) second cycle energy targets set by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Union Ministry of Power. DK Mohanty, CMD (additional charge), said RINL received 1,29,907 energy saving certificates (EScerts) from Alok Kumar, Secretary, MOP, GOI virtually in the presence of director (operations) AK Saxena.