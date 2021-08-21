STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP seeks 70:30 ratio in Krishna water sharing

Arrangement should be followed until proceedings of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal -II conclude, KRMB urged 

Published: 21st August 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Telangana has been insisting on a 50:50 ratio in sharing of Krishna water from this year, the Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) seeking 70:30 allocation for the current water year 2021-22, ahead of the full board meeting scheduled for August 27. The AP government suggested that until the proceedings of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal -II conclude, the same arrangement should be followed.  

As against the working arrangement of 66:34 ratio of water sharing that has been in place, Telangana has been pushing for equal share of the 811 TMC of water, i.e. 405.5 TMC as opposed to 512 TMC for AP and 299 for TS. Noting the “persistent” demand of the neighbouring State, the board has also included the same for discussion in the agenda of the upcoming board meeting next week. However, Andhra Pradesh’s engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy shot off a letter recently to the board seeking 70:30 ratio in sharing of Krishna water.

The AP official once again complained against utilisation of 175.54 TMC of water from minor irrigation projects by Telangana against the allocated 89.15 TMC. AP contended that if the 175.54 TMC is accounted for in the neighbouring state’s 299 TMC allocation and AP’s 22.11 TMC in its 512 TMC, the overall allocation comes to 80:20 ratio. If TS restricts itself to 89.15 TMC and AP to 22.11 TMC, then it would be in a 70:30 ratio. Hence, the 70:30 principle should be finalised for the current year, the ENC said. For the record, AP had already complained over higher utilisation using minor irrigation projects and construction of new such projects sans clearances, and the board has also included the same in the agenda for discussion for the next week’s meeting.  

Further, the ENC has also complained that Telangana has taken up several major and medium projects without necessary clearances and without finalisation of water allocation, despite Union Ministry of Jal Shakti making it clear that projects san technical appraisal other than those mentioned in schedule XI of AP Reorganisation Act can’t be taken up. AP alleged that several lift irrigation schemes were taken up by TS to divert Godavari water to Krishna basin. While Telangana has repeatedly demanded an additional share of 45 TMC in Krishna water subsequent to the clearance of Polavaram project, AP has claimed that the neighbour was diverting 214 TMC of Godavari water to Krishna basin and suggested that telemetry devices be used to measure the actual utilisation. Referring to the five lift schemes in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts and 37 other major and medium projects, AP alleged that 42 new projects were taken up by TS, besides lakes and check dams. 

AP has once again requested that the water used by Telangana unilaterally for power generation since June this year be accounted against its 299 TMC quota. Further, the state said that Nagarjuna Sagar right power house and tail pond power house were in its territory. Since both the states have water releases on the left side of Nagarjuna Sagar, power should be shared in the ratio of water release, it added. 

Although Pulichintala is in TS, the ayacut is in AP, and since water release should be done as per irrigation needs of the ayacut, power generated there should also be divided, AP proposed. While TS has been insisting on 50:50 share, irrigation experts opined that it was not up for the board to change the allocation as any changes can be done only by the tribunal. A retired chief engineer was of the view that the board may refer the matter to the union ministry, which has sought legal opinion if the matter could be referred to a new tribunal or to the existing one. Until then, the same arrangement may be continued. 

Water share at present: 66:34: AP, TS
811 TMC Total water 
512 TMC for Andhra Pradesh 
299 TMC for Telangana
50: 50 What Telangana wants

Tribunal decision   
While TS has been insisting on 50:50 share and KRMB included it in the agenda, irrigation experts opined that it was not up for the board to change the allocation as any changes can be done by 
only by the tribunal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna water irrigation Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp