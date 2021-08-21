Covid infections cross 20L mark; 6 more fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a long gap, Andhra Pradesh recorded a single-digit growth in the reportage of daily fatalities due to Covid-19. As the number of recoveries continued to be more than the new cases, the daily positivity rate stayed below two per cent.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases crossed the two million mark in the State, touching 20,00,038 on Friday. According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the State tested 69,173 samples for SARS-CoV-2 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, out of which 1,435 returned positive.

No district reported over 200 infections as the highest number of infections in the 24 hours emerged in Chittoor district (199), followed by Nellore (190), East Godavari (178), Krishna district (175) and West Godavari (154).

A total of six districts reported less than 100 cases each, with the lowest in Kurnool district (190). Anantapur reported 31 new infections and Vizianagaram 47. AP stands fifth in the country in the total number of infections.

With another 1,695 fresh recoveries of Covid patients,, the total number of recoveries climbed to 19,70,864. The number of fatalities stood at six taking the State’s toll to 13,702. Among the new fatalities, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam accounted for two deaths each.