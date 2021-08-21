Junior college staff on mission to enrol more

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Teaching staff of a government junior college at South Mopuru, a remote village in Nellore rural mandal, have set an example to others by taking up a campaign on their own to enrol more number of students in the college.

The junior college was established on September 4, 2008 with just 18 students in MPC and CEC groups. The staff had taken up a campaign from 2013 to admit more students in the junior college, which offers MPC, BiPC and CEC groups in English and Telugu mediums.

Due to the efforts of the staff, the student strength in the college has increased. Now, it has a student strength of 150 in second year Intermediate. The college has been achieving cent per cent results in the Intermediate exams for the last eight years.

As part of the campaign, staff of the junior college collect details of students who passed SSC in neighbouring Mulumudi, Pathavellanti, Kothavellanti, Antikandriga, Komarapudi and Narasimhakonda villages. They motivate parents of the SSC students to admit their children in the junior college by explaining its achievements.

A team of lecturers comprising I Sunil Sarma (Mathematics), N Venkateswarlu (Physics), A Nagabrahmam (Telugu), P Vijaya Kumar (Civics), V Vijaya Lakshmi (Hindi), and A Sujathamma (Zoology), has been striving to increase the student strength in the college every academic year. The team closely monitors the progress of each and every student to achieve better results.

Attracted by the high educational standards of the government junior college, students of nearby mandals are also evincing interest in getting admission in it. “We have been providing education on par with corporate junior colleges. Generally, we complete the syllabus of all subjects before the end of November every academic year and start special coaching sessions for students who are lagging behind in different subjects,” said Meesala Nageswara Rao, principal of South Mopuru government junior college.

The teaching staff of the college have been bearing the campaign expenses from their own pockets to realise their goal of increasing the student strength in the college. “We have prepared a route map for conducting a campaign in neighbouring villages to increase enrolment in the collage. We motivate parents to admit their children in our college by highlighting its achievements,” explained Sujathamma.

Now, the principal has laid emphasis on increasing greenery on the college premises. The staff have conducted online classes for students during Covid-19 by bearing the expenses on their own.

Offline classes are being conducted from August 16. The college committee has extended its total support to the staff in their initiatives. “We are in top position in the district among government junior colleges by achieving the highest pass percentage,” said Vijaya Lakshmi. Some students are of the view that the strength of the college will increase further if it is upgraded into a residential junior college.