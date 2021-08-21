STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land survey gets big  boost as Centre agrees to give more drones   

Asserting that the survey is the first-of-its-kind in the country after 100 years, the official said they were taking every initiative to complete it on time.

A team of officials led by agriculture officer Anitha have conducted demo classes on the utilisation of drones for spraying fertilisers and pesticides in the fields to farmers especially in villages

Representational image

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Centre assuring to provide more drones to the State government for taking up the comprehensive land resurvey  ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha, one of the prestigious programmes of the YSRC government, officials are gearing up to expedite the survey by deploying required number of staff and equipment so as to complete the task within the stipulated time.

“At present, we have only six drones, which are crucial in taking up the survey. We have requested the Centre for allocation of more drones. A delegation from the Centre, including the Joint Secretary of Union Panchayat Raj department and officials of the Survey of India, arrived in the State recently, took stock of the land survey and assured to provide more drones to the State,” a senior official told TNIE.

Asserting that the survey is the first-of-its-kind in the country after 100 years, the official said they were taking every initiative to complete it on time.Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular on completing the survey by June, 2023 both in rural and urban areas across the state, the official informed that they will soon call tenders for procuring the required equipment for the comprehensive survey. Exuding confidence over completing the survey within the stipulated time, the official said AP would emerge as the first State in India to complete the resurvey. 

The State government, which launched the comprehensive survey to purify the revenue records and, thereby, put an end to the ever-increasing land disputes, has entered into an MoU with the Survey of India.
Modern methods like Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and drones are being used for the State-wide survey.

