Over 3,000 students graduate from GITAM colleges 

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University conducted its 12th convocation ceremony for graduates of 2020-21 here on Friday. Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, the university invited only the graduating PhD scholars, first-rank holder, and faculty members to the ceremony and requested all other students to attend it virtually.

GITAM chancellor Virender Singh Chauhan said young people should play a crucial role in addressing both current and future global challenges. He pointed out that since 1960 pandemics had been repeating every 10 years but this time the situation is worst. GITAM vice-chancellor K Sivarama Krishna said the university is imparting knowledge to 23,000 regular students, 80,000 distance learners and 1,500 research scholars. “The university has spent about Rs 15 crore to train the faculty and impart online learning to the students and faculty on various course modules,” he added.

He further said the University has offered Rs 12 crore worth of merit scholarships to 1,280 students during the year 2020-21.He further announced that IMC has granted permission to start postgraduate medical programmes in 14 specialisations from the academic year 2021-22.A total of 3,379 graduates and 84 research scholars were awarded certificates.