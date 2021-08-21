STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor condition of schools in Tadepalli is TDP’s legacy, says Mangalagiri MLA

Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday dismissed claims of the opposition that condition of schools in Tadepalli are poor.

Published: 21st August 2021

YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday dismissed claims of the opposition that condition of schools in Tadepalli are poor. “Poor condition of the schools is the legacy of the TDP government. Through Nadu-Nedu efforts are on to revamp their infrastructure,” he retorted.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said the Chief Minister has committed to transform 57,000 government schools with Rs 16,000 crore, out of which 15,175 were already revamped with Rs 3,700 crore.He said the State government has spent nearly Rs 13 crore for Nadu-Nedu implementation in Mangalagiri segment itself in the first phase, and added that the enrolment of students in schools has increased from 37.20 lakh to 43.43 lakh.

The MLA said a section of the media had been constantly ignoring the welfare and development activities carried out during the tenure of Jagan Mohan Reddy, and misdeeds of Opposition leaders Naidu and son Nara Lokesh. 

He said while Jagan has been implementing schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vasati Devena, Vidya Deevena, Vidya Kanuka, the same was being misreported in a section of media. He reminded that the Chief Minister has revamped Naidu’s school, which was in dilapidated condition.He found fault with a report on the new metres for motor pumps used in agriculture fields, and State finances.

