Pregnant woman carried in doli for 9 km in Vizianagaram Agency village

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Due to lack of road facility, a pregnant woman in a Vizianagaram Agency village had to be carried in a doli (makeshift stretcher) for nearly 9km before a vehicle could be found to take her to the hospital. The incident took place in Rega Punyagiri village of in Shrungavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district. This is the second such incident took place in Shrungavarapukota mandal in a week.

According to sources, Vanthala Santhi (26) of Rega Punyagiri developed labour pains in the early hours of Friday. Due to lack of road connectivity to the hamlet, her husband Rajesh and a few other family members carried her in a doli to Punyagiri Junction.

They started walking around 7 am and after 9 kms of journey through bushes and thick woods, they reached Punyagiri hill road by 9 am. From there, they got a 108 ambulance and reached Shrungavarapukota Government Hospital safely. Santhi gave birth to a baby girl at 12:30 pm at the hospital. Both the mother and baby are healthy.

On Wednesday, B Chinnarao of Gunapadu village in Shrungavarapukota mandal was carried in a doli to hospital. Speaking to TNIE, Rajesh said, “There is no road connectivity to our village. We have to travel at least 9 km on foot through the bushes and thick woods to reach Punyagiri Junction to get medical and educational facilities.”“We made several representations to the officials and political leaders on the issue, but to no avail,” he lamented.