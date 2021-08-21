Rains batter Godavari, North Andhra districts; monsoon active across State

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains lashed parts of East and West Godavari and north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Similarly, a few other places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema region experienced light to moderate rains under the effect of an active southwest monsoon across the state. East Godavari’s Prathipadu reported the highest rainfall of 11 cm in a 24-hour period .

Since Thursday afternoon, several parts in the Godavari districts had been experiencing intermittent rains. Similar situation prevailed in Visakhapatnam city and a few other places in the north coastal districts.

According to predictions by the Met department, a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha to north coastal Tamil Nadu across Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the north coastal belt. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m on Friday, the highest rainfall, after Prathipadu, was registered at Peddapuram in East Godavari (5 cm) followed by 4 cm in Anakapalle and Yelamanchili of Visakhapatnam and Kambadur of Anantapur district; 3 cm in Tuni and Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam city.