Telangana leaders visit Ukku agitation venue, call for united fight   

VISAKHAPATNAM: Miriyala Raji Reddy, general secretary of recognised Singareni workers union affiliated to the TRS along with Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham leaders visited the venue of the relay hunger strike being organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem junction on Friday. The relay hunger strike entered its 190th day on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raji Reddy said the Centre has withdrawn several rights of workers by converting 44 labour laws into four codes. At the same time, the government was weakening public sector organisations.

Reddy said there were several attempts to privatise Singareni Collieries. However, they could unitedly resist the attempts. Hence, steel workers should continue their united agitation as they can successfully stall the privatisation. He called upon the workers to stay united and fight against the government’s proposal to privatise the plant.

Porata committee chairmen D Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar said they keep their differences aside and keep their flags apart when situation in the plant demanded joint efforts. This was a unique speciality of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, they said. There were attempts and conspiracies to weaken their agitation, they said and added that they will teach a lesson to anyone who tries to weaken their agitation. Telangana Boggu Gani Sangham representatives P Mallesh, M Ranadheer, G Ramesh, Richard, A Ramesh and a number of workers were present.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike being organised by the workers unions and praja sanghala JAC at Gandhi statue near GVMC office entered its 141st day on Friday. CITU leaders and workers participated in the fast. “The Modi government has no right to sell the steel plant.The BJP government deliberately brought Tata Steel into the picture to create confusion,” they alleged.