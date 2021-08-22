Andhra govt to take over willing private aided schools at the earliest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which announced its policy to take over the willing private aided schools, including minority institutions without any financial burden on the exchequer, has decided to invite applications in writing from the managements and staff of such schools, who are voluntarily willing to hand over the management and infrastructure to the government.

In the order issued on August 17, detailing the policy framework for taking over the willing private aided schools, Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar said the government would take over the management and assets (movable and immovable) without paying any compensation through an irrevocable and unconditional registered deed.

“Consequently, such schools would become government institutions,’’ the order stated.

“Once the process of take over is completed, the government/local body institutions would have the power to utilise the surplus assets (movable and immovable) of the institutions for any public purpose after taking necessary approvals and meeting the requirements of the institutions,’’ the School Education Department said.

The managements and their unaided part-time staff (both teaching and non-teaching) are mandated to give a legally binding undertaking declaring that they are fully aware of the policy framework and they should never seek recourse for regularisation on whatsoever grounds in the future.

“Over the years, especially in the recent past, the government had put in massive efforts for strengthening education sector by launching schemes like Amma Vodi, Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu, Vidya Kanuka, Toilet Management Fund and others,’’ Rajasekhar said, adding that these measures have helped improve educational infrastructure in the government sector. Despite extending majority of the schemes to students studying in the aided schools on par with government/local body institutions, there has been a steady decline in enrolments.

Further, a few aided institutions could not run because of poor student strength and high operational costs.

“This reflects the fact that private aided educational institutions in the State have lost their relevance and vitality as most of them are lagging behind in terms of performance and resources,” the government said, and added this prompted the new policy.