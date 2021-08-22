STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Donating blood to save lives comes easy for the Dondlavagu family

The family has inspired others to follow the path of blood donation and created a force of 400 blood donors till now.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Dondlavagu family members who donate blood regularly (Photo | EPS)

Dondlavagu family members who donate blood regularly (Photo | EPS)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Finding a person rendering selfless help is rare, but here is a family of 12 persons, who make it a point to donate blood frequently, as they believe donating blood is a god sent opportunity and a sure method to save lives. There are instances of one or two people of a family donating blood, but certainly not a dozen. In this aspect, ‘Dondlavagu Family’ has set itself apart from others. The family is quite happy to be called blood donors. They say it is not a big deal, as their motive is never to get ‘fame’, but only doing service. 

The family has inspired others to follow the path of blood donation and created a force of 400 blood donors till now. These ‘life savers’ go wherever there is a need for blood. Dondlavagu Venugopal (52) is the only person in the two Telugu States, who donated blood 97 times. He hails from Chitvel, located on the Nellore-Kadapa border. He is a gold medal winner in MA Sociology from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati and received the medal from then Governor C Rangarajan in 1996. 

He says the seeds for his campaign were sown when his parents—Subbarayudu and Lakshmamma—met with an accident and his mother was badly in need of blood to undergo a surgery. “I became aware then of the importance of blood donation and how anguished one feels when they do not get blood to save the lives of their near and dear ones,” he says.  His mother lost the battle and his father took ill and was admitted to SVIMS in Tirupati. It was for the first time Venugopal and his elder brother Dr Chandrasekhar donated blood at SVIMS. 

“From then onwards, there was no turning back. I made it a point to donate blood at regular intervals. The happiness I get when the life of the person to whom I have donated blood is saved cannot be described in mere words. I become emotional, when the relatives of those who received blood, treat me as their own family member,” Venugopal says. 

Be it Tirupati, Kadapa, Nellore, Chennai, Hyderabad or Bengaluru, wherever there is need for blood, he would go there and donate his blood. For the last three decades, he has been donating blood once every 90 days. He has also donated blood earlier than recommended in cases of emergency.  

To ensure that he is fit and able to donate blood, he follows a strict regimen and his diet comprises greens, sprouted seeds, millets and fruits. He says his elder brother Dr Chandrsekhar has donated blood 40 times. His other brothers, Srinivas and Madhu Sudhan, their wives, Venugopal’s wife, Dr Chandrasekhar’s wife, nephews and nieces have made it a habit of donating blood. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blood donation Dondlavagu Family
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp