Kadapa medical practitioner's house visits cost just Rs 10

ANANTAPUR: He believes in the saying Manava Sevaye Madhava Seva (serving humanity is equal to serving God) and moulded his life on that line. Sunkara Hariprasad Yadav, a registered medical practitioner (RMP) for several years now, has been providing medical services to needy people just for Rs 10. While going on house visits to give injections and medicines, he creates awareness about blood donation, environment and pitfalls of believing in superstitions. Hariprasad is quite popular among villages of Anantapur and Kurnool.

He is more focused on creating awareness among people in the region, where superstitious beliefs are in abundance. He visits various localities near Guntakal in Anantapur district, Pattikonda, Maddikera, Tuggali, Papili, Dhone, Banaganapalle, Kodumuru, C Belagal, Nandyal to create awareness about blood donation, environmental conversation, scientific thought, besides extending medical services.

Wherever he goes, he makes it a point to visit schools and colleges to create awareness among children on various issues, including blood and organ donation. Hariprasad has been engaged in such campaigns since 1999. “I was inspired in extending medical services at Rs 10, while making house visits, by Dr Brahma Reddy, founder of Praja Vaidyasala in Kurnool in 1996 after completing my masters in political science,” he says.

Hariprasad’s father SV Prasad Yadhav is a theater personality and has staged several dramas and acted in a few films under Bhargava Arts banner. “I am grateful to have an understanding family, my wife and children encourage me,” he says. The RMP, who admitted his children to government schools, also conducts competitions in the schools for children on the National Science Day.

Apart from creating awareness about blood donation, he encourages the students and youth to celebrate their birthdays by conducting ‘Feed the Poor’ programme, blood donation campaign and promoting organ donation.

Himself a blood donor, Hariprasad has donated blood 87 times till date and received several awards from the hands of governors and chief ministers. He has also organised camps for NSS groups. “Serving and helping people and encouraging others to follow the same path is the true meaning of a good life,” Hariprasad says, signing off.

