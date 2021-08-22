Rajamahendravaram youth scales Mt Elbrus in Russia, says Mt Everest next stop

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 33-year-old mountaineer from Rajahmahendravaram scaled the highest peak of Europe, Mount Elbrus on August 15. He also hoisted the National Flag at the peak to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. The mountaineer was given a rousing welcome on Friday night.

Sharing his experiences at a media conference on Saturday, Umesh Achanta said Mount Elbrus is one of the highest seven summits in the world and the largest in Russia or the European continent. He informed that he had departed from Rajahmahendravaram for Russia on August 5 to scale the peak.

Umesh also set a world record by hoisting the largest Indian National Flag measuring 22 metres x 33 metres on Mount Elbrus. The record is listed in the India Book of World Records, Golden Book of World Records and has been selected for the International Book of World Records. Stating that the mountain is located at an altitude of 18,100 feet above the sea level, he said that everyone was retreating in the middle of the route as the wind was 90 kmph during the day. He added that the only reason he survived was his guide Chatur Tamang. On day 7, after climbing 16,900 feet, the climate suddenly changed. But despite all the obstacles, the mountaineer reached the Elbrus summit and hoisted the Indian flag.

He said that he started his journey on August 7 from Moscow and reached the peak of Elbrus on August 15. The peak has two summits, both of which are dormant volcanoes. He thanked coach Shekhar Babu, an Arjuna awardee, KV Surya Prakash and Rakesh G for making all the arrangements for his departure.

The mountaineer maintained that his life’s ambition was to scale the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest. Umesh Achanta announced that he would climb Everest next year, if he received all possible support. Umesh had climbed Uhuru peak, the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania on March 26 this year.