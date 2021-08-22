STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan crisis: Andhra govt sets up helpdesk for stranded citizens

Workers or their family members can directly contact the helpdesk and inform their full particulars  to utilise the government services to bring them back safely, she said.

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reports of over 250 Indians were stranded in strife-torn Afghanistan, the State government on Saturday set up a helpdesk for workers and their family members to reach out it for assistance. The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is also trying to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain the exact number of Telugu people stranded in Afghanistan.

“In the present situation, the State government has decided to rescue workers hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who were held up in Afghanistan. Hence, the helpdesk has been constituted,” said G Rekha Rani, Special Commissioner of Labour. Workers or their family members can directly contact the helpdesk and inform their full particulars  to utilise the government services to bring them back safely, she said.

When contacted by TNIE about the number of people from the State suspected to have been stranded in the strife-torn country, Rekha Rani said as the State government does not have the exact details of those struck in Afghanistan, it has set up  the helpdesk to know about those who were stranded there and rescue them.APNRTS Deputy Director Kareem told TNIE that till now they do not know how many AP people are stranded in Afghanistan and their details. 

‘Locals should provide details’

“We are, however, posting the details of the Special Afghanistan Cell of Minsitry of External Affairs to facilitate requests from Afghanistan on various social media platforms, so that our people there can have knowledge and contact us for further help,’’ the official explained.  

They can send an e-mail of their details to the address ‘SituationRoom@mea.gov.in.’ They can also send a message to WhatsApp No 91-8010611290 or dial 91-11-49016783, 91-11-49016784 and 91-11-49016785.
 Locals having any contact information of Andhra Pradesh people living in Afghanistan should immediately provide their details to the officials concerned without any further delay, the official said.
 

