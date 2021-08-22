Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for informants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for those who provide credible information to solve the mystery behind the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. In a public notice issued on Saturday, the CBI said it took up the case investigation following the High Court direction on July 9, 2020.

Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his Pulivendula residence on the intervening night of March 14 and 5, 2019. After it took over the probe in 2020, the CBI had grilled hundreds of people closely associated with the slain leader, including politicians affiliated to YSRC, TDP and BJP, and also those having business links with Vivekananda Reddy. Recently, the CBI arrested Sunil Kumar Yadav, a YSRC activist. It has sought permission from the court to conduct narco analysis test on Yadav.

The information pertaining to the murder of Vivekananda Reddy can be passed on to investigating officers Deepak Gaur, DSP, on phone Nos. 011-24368646 or 9247256974 or to Ram Singh, SP, on 011-24368649 or 9988272709. The identity of the informant will be kept secret, the CBI added.