Downpour in Rayalaseema, more rains likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of Rayalaseema region, especially Chittoor district, received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday. Tanakala in Anantapur district received 8.9 cm of rainfall, followed by Chandragiri 6.6 cm and Tirupati 6.1 cm. Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, also received moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day.

According to IMD forecast, mainly westerly/southwesterly winds prevail over the State and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at a few places across the State.

From Saturday 8:30 am to Sunday 8:30 am, heavy rains occurred at one or two places in Krishna and West Godavari. Light to moderate rains occurred at several places.

The highest rainfall of 11 cm lashed Avanigadda of Krishna district, followed by 6 cm in Tenali, Repalle and Mangalagiri of Guntur district, 5 cm in Velairpad of West Godavari, 4 cm in Vijayawada of Krishna district, and Amadagur, Nallamada and Atmakur of Anantapur district.

Vijayawada may experience overcast conditions with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday.