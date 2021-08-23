Flood threat looms again in Godavari districts

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Flood level in the Godavari is steadily rising again at Dowleswaram barrage with increasing inflows following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river. According to officials at the Dowleswaram Barrage control room, the water level at the barrage increased to 10.50 feet, and around 2.20 lakh cusecs water was discharged from the barrage into the sea.

The water level at Polavaram project upper cofferdam was at 29 metres and expected to rise in the coming days. Due to Polavaram backwater, low lying areas in 23 villages of Devipatnam mandal, East Godavari and 19 villages in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari remained cut off.

Most residents have been evacuated and shifted to R and R colonies constructed on higher grounds. Rampachodavaram sub collector Katta Simhachalam said all precautionary measures have been taken in Devipatnam and every eligible beneficiary would get compensation. He said distribution of compensation has begun.