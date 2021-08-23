STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land survey training for 1,294 Andhra Pradesh government officials

The training will be held at the Andhra Pradesh Survey Training Academy in Samarlakota of East Godavari district.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:59 AM

A worker giving finishing touches to a marker stone placed in middle of an agriculture field during land survey. Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special training in land survey will be given to as many as 1,294 field staff including village revenue officers, revenue assistants and officials from different departments involved in the massive land resurvey programme, said Siddharth Jain, commissioner, survey, settlement and land records. 

In a press release, he said in view of the revenue staff to play an important role in the land resurvey programme, on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, training is being provided. Those who are to be trained also include the members of mobile magistrate  teams.

The training will be held at the Andhra Pradesh Survey Training Academy in Samarlakota of East Godavari district. The training programme will commence on August 26. Already the staff to be trained was filtered at the department level and in this round of training programme, a total of 991 staff will be trained along with 303 staff, who could not clear the exams for the previously held training programme. 

Besides 42-days of training in traditional survey methods under the Chief Planning Officer of the respective districts, one-week training in the field model survey training will be given.

In view of Covid restrictions, training will be imparted in batches of 6 people and training will be given based on the seniority. At the end of the training, exams will be held in both theory and practical.

