STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police association finds fault with remarks of Lokesh, TDP says mind your business   

Reiterating what Lokesh said the other day about the incident, Manikya Rao said Lokesh only said what was reported in the media. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) has found fault with TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s comments on the Guntur Agraharam issue and condemned his alleged efforts to wrongly portray the incident for political mileage.

In a press release, the APPOA said that after the incident of the constable with a minor girl came to light, the district SP suspended the accused immediately and directed the police officials to register a criminal case against him. 

When the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police against the constable, who is their neighbour, action was taken against him immediately based on the complaint.  “When these are the fact, the TDP leader claimed that police constable tried to a rape a minor girl. This was far from the truth. Such comments for taking political advantage of the situation only creates anguish for the girl’s family,” the APPOA said. It urged the TDP leader to desist from making such “irresponsible comments”. 

Hours after APPOA’s press statement was released, TDP official spokesperson Pilli Manikya Rao found fault with the association’s comments and described them as unwarranted. Speaking to the media,  he said instead of making self-introspection, the department was trying to malign the image of Lokesh. 

Reiterating what Lokesh said the other day about the incident, Manikya Rao said Lokesh only said what was reported in the media.

He advised the police officers association to stay away from playing politics and focus on its primary role — protecting the interest of the police officers. The TDP leader said if the association wants to speak, it should first explain why the constable was suspended. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association Nara Lokesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp