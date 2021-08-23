Rain disrupts pournami procession 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Heavy rain interrupted the Garuda Pournami procession of Lord Venkateswara at Mada Streets on Sravana Pournami on Sunday night.

While hundreds of devotees waited patiently in the rain for a glimpse of the Lord, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) decided to suspend the procession for an hour.

The TTD allowed the pilgrims to have darshan at Vahana Mandapam.

The sudden announcement by the TTD took most of the pilgrims by surprise as they were waiting in the downpour to view the Lord’s procession.

The temple officials and priests provided darshan for all the devotees. Generally, thousands of devotees fight for space to glimpse the Garuda Pournami procession.

But due to Covid-19 norms, the TTD allowed only 8,000 devotees to take part in the procession.

