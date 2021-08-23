STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tyre burst leads to deaths of four police constables on national highway in Srikakulam

A tyre of the vehicle in which they were travelling burst and hit the road divider. The vehicle then plunged to the other side of the road and was hit by a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Four Armed Reserve police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in a road accident on the National Highway-16 near Palasa in Srikakulam district on Monday. 

A lorry rammed into their police jeep when it was negotiating a turn, killing the four occupants on the spot. The deceased have been identified as J Krishnudu (AR-SI) (58), Y Babu Rao (53) and T Antony (50) (head constables) and P Janardhana Rao (constable-driver) (47). 

The Armed Reserve personnel were returning to Srikakulam after handing over the body of a deceased Army jawan to his family at Bhairi Sarangapuram village, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said in a release here. The DGP directed the Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General and Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the mishap and submit a report. 

Losing four personnel on duty was a deep loss to the police department, Sawang said. The DGP said the police department would stand in support of the bereaved families. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

