Andhra Pradesh COVID cases: 1,508 recoveries brings active caseload to 14,159   

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged a little over 1,000 new Covid-19 infections from the 47,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent. The total number of infections went past the 20.03 lakh mark from the more than 2.61 crore samples tested so far.
According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari once again stood top on the table with respect to the new infections with 265 fresh cases taking its overall tally past 2.84 lakh, the highest among all the 13 districts of the State while Kurnool reported lowest of seven cases. Ten districts reported lesser number of new infections when compared to Sunday while East Godavari, Kadapa and Nellore districts reported more cases when compared to Sunday.
Meanwhile, more than 1,500 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 19.75 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. The Covid caseload further came down to 14,159 with six districts having less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 101 in Kurnool. East Godavari has the highest of 2,329 active cases followed by 2,322 in Nellore.On the other hand, the fatalities have increased from Sunday’s eight to 12 on Monday taking the overall fatalities to 13,735.