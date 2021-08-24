Andhra Pradesh COVID cases: 1,508 recoveries brings active caseload to 14,159   

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 19.75 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. The Covid caseload further came down to 14,159 with six districts having less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 101 in Kurnool. East Godavari has the highest of 2,329 active cases followed by 2,322 in Nellore.On the other hand, the fatalities have increased from Sunday’s eight to 12 on Monday taking the overall fatalities to 13,735.