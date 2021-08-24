STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Four students test COVID positive in Krishna district as schools reopen

Some students of government schools in Guntur and Prakasam districts had also tested positive for Covid after reopening schools in the State on August 16. 

Published: 24th August 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four students of the Zilla Parishad High School at Pedapalaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district tested positive for Covid-19 in the random sample testing conducted on Monday. 

Initially, it was stated that 11 students tested positive at the ZP High School. However, Krishna District Education Officer Tahera Sultana clarified that only four students tested positive. A three-day holiday was declared for the school to sanitise the entire premises. All the students were kept under home isolation. The health department had started collecting samples from the students who came in contact with those tested positive.

“The health department will launch a door-to-door survey in the village to trace all the contacts and conduct tests,” the DEO said, adding that a decision to extend the closure of school would be taken after considering the sample results of students.Meanwhile, AP Pathasala Parents Association (APPA) president P Chandram appealed to the government to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines in schools to ensure the safety of students. 

Enough funds should be sanctioned for schools to carry out sanitation drives regularly. The schools should arrange a sick room with basic medical facilities for students, he said. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said students’ attendance to schools has been steadily increasing in the State. Srikakulam recorded the highest attendance of 83% followed by Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Kadapa with 80%, with the average attendance being 72.62%. Enrolments in government schools have also increased due to Nadu-Nedu scheme, the minister added.

