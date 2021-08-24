STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘COVID-19 third wave likely in October, Andhra Pradesh better prepared this time’

As per the predictions of epidemiologists, the third wave may start in the first or second week of October.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: If the trend of SARS-CoV-2 cases in the first two waves are to be considered, then the third spell in India is also possible, according to Andhra Medical College principal and Covid special officer PV Sudhakar.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sudhakar said in the first two waves, cases were reported in India two months after they were reported in the US. As per the predictions of epidemiologists, the third wave may start in the first or second week of October.

“Whenever there is a decrease in cases, human behaviour regarding the situation changes. The complacency will lead to more infections,” he observed.

“Compared to the first two waves, the State is better prepared now as there are 6,000 oxygen beds and other facilities. While 3Ts — testing, tracing and treatment — was the approach earlier, the mantra now is 4Ts, with the addition of teeka, to keep the virus at bay.”

On vaccine booster shots, distribution of which will begin in the US next month, Dr Sudhakar said the requirement of the third dose in India is yet to be studied.

“Vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech will have to conduct surveys among fully vaccinated people to ascertain the presence and effect of antibodies, and whether there are any reinfection cases. Based on the data on efficacy of the vaccines, they will decide on the booster dose.” 

Since there are speculations that children may be the most-impacted in the third wave due to the mutation of the virus, the government has earmarked sufficient numbers of beds for paediatric cases, he said adding exclusive paediatric wards and ICU beds have also been earmarked. 

He, however, said not many are turning up for vacant paediatrician posts despite multiple requests. So it was decided that the government will hire at least 100 private paediatric practitioners to meet the requirement. 

He observed that over 90 per cent of people in the 45-plus age group have been vaccinated, and 27 lakh people were given both the doses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh covid cases COVID third wave
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp