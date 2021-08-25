Andhra Pradesh government fixes fee for private schools, junior colleges
In 2020-21, the managements of private unaided schools and junior colleges in the State were asked to reduce the tuition fee by 30% due to Covid-19.
VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the State government has fixed fee structure from nursery to class X in private unaided schools and for Intermediate courses in private unaided junior colleges from 2021-22 to 2023-24.
Issuing an order to this effect, Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar on Tuesday said the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) held meetings in March and determined the fee structure for the block period of 2021- 2022 to 2023-2024.
It held discussions with managements of private unaided educational institutions and parents of 13 districts, covering panchayats and civic bodies.
“While fixing the fee, the commission has taken the plight of poor and middle class sections into consideration. It has recommended the fee structure keeping various judgements of the Supreme Court,’’ he said. In 2020-21, the management of private unaided schools and junior colleges in the State were asked to reduce the tuition fee by 30% due to Covid-19.
Fee structure
Rs 10,000 for primary education (nursery to class V) and Rs 12,000 for high school education (class VI to X) in panchayats
Rs 11,000 for primary education and Rs 15,000 for high school education in municipalities
Rs 12,000 for primary education and Rs 18,000 for high school education in municipal corporations
Rs 15,000 for MPC and BiPC and Rs 12,000 for other groups in panchayats
Rs 17,500 for MPC and BiPC and Rs 15,000 for other groups in municipalities
Rs 20,000 for MPC and BiPC and Rs 18,000 for other groups in municipal corporations